Head to Head Review: Atlantic International (ATLN) vs. Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Atlantic International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlantic International
|N/A
|-298.20%
|-42.32%
|Atlantic International Competitors
|-0.66%
|15.33%
|4.25%
Risk and Volatility
Atlantic International has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Atlantic International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlantic International
|$27.89 million
|-$5.63 million
|-0.43
|Atlantic International Competitors
|$3.15 billion
|$30.14 million
|-2.01
Institutional and Insider Ownership
60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Atlantic International rivals beat Atlantic International on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Atlantic International
Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.