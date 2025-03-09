Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 525 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,493,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4 %

URI opened at $628.63 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.27 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $711.17 and a 200-day moving average of $764.91.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.