Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,390 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.