Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

