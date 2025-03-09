Assetmark Inc. Acquires 34,480 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

FFEB opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $838.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

