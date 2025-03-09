Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

