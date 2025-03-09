Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Holdings Cut by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 8.1% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.