Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.41.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

