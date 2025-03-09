YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1530004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.8983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

