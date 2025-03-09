YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1530004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.8983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
