HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 572592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85 ($0.28).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.32. The company has a market cap of £27.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.08.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

(Get Free Report)

HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.