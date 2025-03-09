Efficient Advisors LLC Has $39.64 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $39,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 187,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,756 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 109,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

