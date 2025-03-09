31,622 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

