Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

