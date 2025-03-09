Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 38,080 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

