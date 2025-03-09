Andra AP fonden Sells 77,400 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $75.77 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $4,435,539.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,232,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,461,942.06. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,414 shares of company stock valued at $18,801,608. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

