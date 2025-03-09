Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,756 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

