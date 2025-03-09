VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $240.47 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

