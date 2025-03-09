AMG National Trust Bank Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $208.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.66 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

