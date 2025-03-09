Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.