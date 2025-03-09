Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,139 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 850,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 304,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.