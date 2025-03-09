Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,139 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 850,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 304,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
BITB stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.
