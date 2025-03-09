iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,244,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,856,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,112,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.