Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 20,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,555,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. This trade represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,319.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,277.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,218.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

