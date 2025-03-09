iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

