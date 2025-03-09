Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,911,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

