VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Ceera Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 15.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $45,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 159,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 260,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

