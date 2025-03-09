Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $265.25 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,316.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

