Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 996 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,433,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 922,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 10,995.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 486,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

