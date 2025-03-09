RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 904.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 229,192 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
