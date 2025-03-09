Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.71. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

