The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.18 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

