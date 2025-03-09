Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

