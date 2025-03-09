SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

SPIP stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

