68,794 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Acquired by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 68,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 238.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

