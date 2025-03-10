Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,909 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,774,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $72,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 302.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 28,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $2,060,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,070,150.40. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,393.61. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,512 shares of company stock worth $41,708,771.

Rubrik Stock Down 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.