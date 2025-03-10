Altiora Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,915 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,940,000. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,876,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 183,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

