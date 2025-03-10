Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

