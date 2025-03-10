GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of GMS by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS opened at $74.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

