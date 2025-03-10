Altiora Financial Group LLC Invests $449,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,817,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 498,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 912.7% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 288,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,147,000.

DBMF stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

