Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 93644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Dennan sold 2,173,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £43,478.26 ($56,202.51). Company insiders own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

