Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.79), with a volume of 620174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.65 ($0.81).
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.40) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
In other news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,848.88). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
