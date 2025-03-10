PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 31907479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 21.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.63.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.