Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $802,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,954,508.09. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,835.64 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,869.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,982.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

