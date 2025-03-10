Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 26,266 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Interface by 33.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,142.70. The trade was a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $748,125. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

