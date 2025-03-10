Assetmark Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $259.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

