Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Stake Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 111.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PDS opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.05. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

