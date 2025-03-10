Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Core & Main by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other Core & Main news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,057,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,101.86. The trade was a 77.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,505. This trade represents a 43.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,426 shares of company stock worth $8,359,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

