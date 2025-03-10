Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Lifted by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $61.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

