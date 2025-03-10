American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $81.58 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

