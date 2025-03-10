EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 285,260 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,260 shares during the period. Rubrik comprises about 3.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Rubrik Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $57.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828.43. This trade represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $2,198,882.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,512 shares of company stock worth $41,708,771.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

