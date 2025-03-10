EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys 324 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 393.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,459 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

